Texas became the seventh state to secede from the Union when the Succession Convention of Texas voted 166 to 8 to do so on Feb. 1, 1861. The convention wrote “A Declaration of the causes which impel the state of Texas to secede from the Federal Union,” also known as the ordinance of secession, which was published on Feb. 2, 1861, in the Austin Herald.
The above excerpts are from the document passed overwhelmingly by the Secession Convention of Texas on Feb. 2, 1861.
Over the years I have been blessed to receive many trophies and commendations for sports, public speaking, academics and public service. The most prized of my trophies is also the smallest. It was presented by the Woodmen of the World Foundation naming me as the outstanding American History Student. I never wondered how many of those trophies they gave out, but it was a reinforcement of my interest in history.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.