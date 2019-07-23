Nothing could better demonstrate the moral bankruptcy of the American two-party system than the exchange of letters in this column over the past few weeks. Two sets of cheerleaders, whipping up their partisans in the crowd with well-polished fables and sound bites.
Both parties have contributed equally to the cancerous growth of the government, now vastly larger, more intrusive and more threatening to our liberty and the peace of the world than ever before in the nation’s history.
It’s time for a return to fundamentals, to refresh our memories of the origins and nature of our liberties and to see how they may be restored.
Our liberties do not emerge from government. They arise from our nature as reasoning, self-aware, self-actuated beings. Or, as the Founders said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The most important of these is the right to own property. Property is real things, even though these may be immaterial, i.e. ideas. We can acquire ownership of property by our own efforts, as a gift or an inheritance, in combination with others or on our own. Ownership means the unencumbered right of disposal: only the owner has any say in the disposition of property. The single most important piece of property we own is our own persons.
If you and only you had authority over your body, it would be wrong for any other individual or group to prevent you from thinking, speaking, worshiping or traveling where you wished, subject to only one limitation: everyone else enjoys the same rights. It would be as wrong for you to deprive anyone else of their rights as it is for them to deprive you of yours. Should someone try to do so, of course, you have the obvious right of self-defense, limited only by the prohibition of harming an innocent third party. Thus we obtain the provisions of the Bill of Rights, which specifically enjoins the government from rights violations. Both parties have betrayed our trust.
The products of your labor are your property. It is wrong for any individual or group of individuals, no matter how numerous, to force you to contribute them to anyone else. This allows us to distinguish between true and false rights. Any “right” requiring such a forced contribution is wrong, and therefore false. Thus rights of freedom of speech and worship differ from “rights” to education or health care. Both of the latter force some people to provide their labor to others. The fact of compensation is irrelevant if the contribution is coerced. Both parties have failed us.
Implications for taxation are obvious; taxation is coerced, therefore it is wrong. The usual objection is “But who will build the roads, educate our children, etc?” It is obvious that, before there were nation-states to claim that only they could provide such services, there were roads, schools, hospitals and police. People got together to voluntarily fund those operations then, and clearly we could do so again. Both parties have failed us.
Virtually every square inch of these United States is owned by somebody, even if, all too often, that somebody is a government entity. It is wrong for anyone to trespass on owned property, and the owner has the right to object and to prevent it if possible. It is equally proper for a group of owners to combine in the joint defense of their property; thus we have a natural explanation and justification of borders and what should be required to cross them: the permission/invitation of the owners. Our immigration system, broken and corrupt as it is, is the mechanism by which such invitations are issued. People who attempt to enter without an invitation and people who say that no invitation is required are equally violating the rights of the present owners. Both parties have failed us.
It is just as wrong for the government to launch aggressive war on people in foreign lands as it would be for them to do it to us. Both parties are complicit.
Another thread ties all this together: voluntarism. We can accomplish what few beneficial things the government does much more effectively and efficiently in voluntary association, and we could avoid much of the evil they commit.
The two-party system was not divinely inspired; it’s past time to start thinking outside that box.
Warren Funk is a retired physicist enjoying the Hill Country in Hunt, and Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Kerr County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.