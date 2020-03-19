I’m constantly repeating to our team at The Kerrville Daily Times that our goal is to be a friendly guide to help our neighbors navigate life in our community in an easier, more productive and satisfying way.
It goes without saying we were rather ill-equipped for preparing our community to navigate what we’ve all experienced over the last week. Who among us was prepared for this crisis?
To guide us through this murky time, we have good instincts, an undeniable mission and a deep commitment to the well-being of our community.
We may not have any confirmed cases, but the coronavirus already is touching the lives of every person in our county.
Over the last week, our team has spent a lot of time talking about what our neighbors are experiencing and how we can best serve them and each other.
In our own building, we are trying to strike a balance between preparing for the worst, while keeping our employees from panicking. And that’s exactly how we’re approaching our coverage.
We believe providing our readers timely, trusted and accurate information is the best thing we can do to help. But we also realize the staggering amount of information that is coming out of this situation can be overwhelming.
A CEO quoted recently by the Wall Street Journal said one of his strategies has been “to be careful not to scare the hell out of people.” It may sound simplistic, but he said sometimes one of the best things he can do for others is to remind them “not to freak out.”
I’d suspect he’s also been repeating that back to himself, all the while tamping down and masking his own unease.
This crisis is unlike any our nation or individual communities and businesses have faced. Managing through a crisis is tough enough, but even more so when the situation is changing faster than you can process. There’s so much we don’t know, and yet leaders are responsible to have a plan each step of the way.
Over the last seven days, we have watched our community leaders — from the city, county, schools and public safety — take on that very challenge. They have operated with watchfulness, initiative and teamwork as they have rolled out joint response plans and then revised, revised and revised them again.
The fortunate thing is, as the Wall Street Journal writer put it, leaders are “not expected to be as right as they are expected to be engaged,” and that’s what our leaders are doing.
And it’s also one thing we can do for each other. None of us has all the right answers amid this uncertainty, but we can commit to working together and trying our best to be part of solutions.
In our shop, we are tentatively maintaining normal operations. We are communicating regularly with our team, and we are reminding each other of the individual and shared responsibilities we have to protect ourselves and each other.
We take seriously our priority to keep our more than 30 employees employed and capable of providing for their families, while adjusting, as we are able, to help them meet the demands this disaster may place on them and their families.
For now, this means our doors are open. We are maintaining regular delivery of our print edition, and we are continuing to print the more than 20 other regional newspapers produced in our plant.
For us, staying engaged also means delivering nonstop coverage to our dedicated COVID-19 website at www.dailytimes.com/coronavirus, where all content is made available for free to all readers and is maintained around the clock. And it also means staying connected with you, taking your questions and feedback, so we can guide our coverage.
This will be a challenging period for our team and our community, but we remain committed to serving you by providing trusted, credible and relevant information at your fingertips.
Readers of The Kerrville Daily Times are our neighbors, and neighbors watch out for each other. We thank you for watching out for us through your continued support of local journalism.
Like many local businesses, ours already has suffered losses from this crisis, and we face many challenging days ahead. Your support allows us to continue to serve our community.
I welcome your thoughts and comments as we navigate this challenging season together. You may reach me at carlina.villalpando@dailytimes.com with questions or comments.
