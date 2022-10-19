Well, Verna Benham (in her Oct. 13 column in The Kerrville Daily Times) is now actively promoting conspiracy theories — that Barack Obama is the “hidden president” of the United States and calls the present administration a “fraudulent government” that should be removed. And her evidence for all this? A failure by the Biden administration to change policies she doesn’t agree with.
I’m not sure why The Times continues to give voice to this nonsense. I am sure Ms. Benham is a nice person, but it is time for her column to go. It is OK to have an opinion, but it goes beyond the pale to espouse (...) conspiracy theories and continue to assert the present administration is illegitimate. That issue was long ago settled.
