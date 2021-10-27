Wearing masks, my son and I were browsing at our favorite local store a few days ago. As usual, we wandered over to the gun and knife counter. This store always has at least one person behind the counter to show items if you want to take a closer look.
I asked to see an item, and the employee gave me a quizzical look and said, “I can’t understand what you’re saying.” So I upped the volume and asked to see a particular knife. “I still can’t understand you with that mask.” I stepped back, removed the mask and asked again.
