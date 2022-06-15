Suzanne Perkins’ plea for universal background checks, red flag laws and a minimum age of 21 years old to purchase a gun (in her June 9 letter to the editor in The Kerrville Daily Times) is hardly the domain of the “progressives” as some would have you believe. Furthermore, using this label is an attempt by a minority to obfuscate the facts. A majority of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, gun owners (as myself) and non-gun owners, are in favor of all three of Suzanne’s proposals.
As reported on June 7 by the Washington Examiner, hardly a progressive publication, universal background checks are supported by 91% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans. A majority of Democrats and Republicans also support “Red flag laws” or an Extreme Risk Protection Order that allows family members, law enforcement or other third parties to ask a court to temporarily remove a person’s guns if they’re concerned about the individual.
