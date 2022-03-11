I, too, served on the signature verification committee for the Republican Primary. The only issue I agree with (in response to Mary Ellen Summerlin’s guest column in the Thursday, March 10 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) is that the ballot application should have been more precise in the instructions. Even those with a college degree could have managed.
The new election integrity laws have added a layer of security, not just for Kerr county, but for countless Texas counties that have had questionable outcomes. It is part of the solution, not the problem.
