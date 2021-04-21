A democrat disagrees with me. What a surprise. We’re not talking about cars or clothes or any other material thing liberals want to use to confuse an issue. We’re talking about fundamental beliefs that will determine the future of this country and city. Democrat’s fundamental beliefs drive them to vote for open borders, the destruction of the family unit that has worked for thousands of years in every culture, Socialism to replace a free society and laws that restrict law-abiding citizens and embolden criminals. Why on earth would you want someone with those values making decisions about your city?
Liberalism did in fact incite the Capitol riots when ANTIFA and BLM infiltrated Trump supporters on Jan. 6. The video evidence is there to see if you take the blinders off. Liberalism has in fact looted, burned and rioted across the nation from Portland to Miami.
