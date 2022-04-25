Ms. Kathleen Keller (in her letter to the editor in the Thursday, April 21 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) seemed to have a simple solution to the women who said they experienced anxiety when wearing a mask on board an airplane: “Don’t fly if you can comply,” was her solution.
Here’s another one, although not as catchy: Ms. Keller, feel free to wear a mask if it makes you feel protected from the virus. There’s no law that says you can’t wear a mask, at least for now, even in a bank.
