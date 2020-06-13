Times Editorial Board
If there are examples of the value of our police and sheriff departments it’s often seen in a lot of ways that people don’t understand or always consider. In our newspaper office, there’s a police scanner that tells an underlying story of what our public safety professionals face on a daily basis.
There are regular calls for assistance from those who are despondent, those who are battling drug addiction and those who have been in an accident. A lot of times it’s our law enforcement officers who are first to respond to these calls.
In a recent story in this newspaper, we covered how many times Kerrville-area police have to deal with habitual drunk drivers. Law enforcement is attempting to remove these people from the streets before they do real damage or kill someone — or themselves.
So, that’s why we find the conversation around defunding police departments to be so disheartening — and not helpful. Without question what has happened over the last few weeks has given us all pause, especially in the cases of Ahmaud Arbery, Breona Taylor and George Floyd, but it also misses the power of policing to serve justice to those who have committed injustice.
We believe that in Georgia, Kentucky and Minnesota, justice will prevail in those three above-mentioned cases, but that this is not the time to defund the police. Over the last week, we’ve heard from many voices in our community about the importance of police work, including Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer. We also talked with Elias Garcia and Larry Leitha, both running to replace the retiring Hierholzer, and they both stressed training in de-escalation.
If anything, it’s the training that we need now, but it’s also important to remember that we ask a lot from our law enforcement officers. As Blackburn noted in his comments to us, the police department isn’t perfect, but they’re working hard all the time to protect and to serve. No organization is going to be perfect, but in the face of what’s happened, it’s a good time to pause and reflect about how we can be better.
While it may seem the media and law enforcement don’t always see eye-to-eye, we feel like we have a pretty clear view of what they’re facing on a daily basis — it’s a lot. We need them. Defunding is not the answer. If anything, a change is needed in the way funds are allocated when it comes to training, mental health and personal growth that is needed to help retain law enforcement officers — but let’s not take that away.
HIT: Getting back into the swing of things
Monday is expected to be the first day of Little League baseball in Kerrville — with plenty of precautions — and we’re glad that it’s back. It’s been hard to watch the sports seasons of so many children and teens lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we’re grateful that there is a return to some normalcy for these youngsters. After weeks of being cooped up, the Little League players will get a chance to run, catch, throw and swing a bat. That’s a bit of good news.
HIT: Asking the right questions
Re-starting the 2020-21 school year with students in classrooms will be one of the biggest challenges facing our local school districts, and we’re glad to see the Kerrville Independent School District submit a survey to parents about their thoughts about kids returning to school. The brief survey was sent to parents and asked them to respond to questions about how the district should manage the virus in the classroom. It’s a small step, but it’s an important one for school districts, because moving forward is going to be a big challenge in the fall.
Exactly how the school year will look is anyone’s guess. Some school districts are considering modfied schedules, social distant classrooms, along with a host of other measures to stop the spread of the virus — not only to students but to the staff.
They have to do it with the right information, and this is a good first step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.