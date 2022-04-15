The thing is, people use whatever weapon they have to kill, including their body parts.
So, what are the peacekeepers to do when people continue breaking the laws of the land? I believe it is time for the peacekeepers to use force even if it looks brutal, like some we’ve heard about lately. I’m for the right to carry. Our peacekeepers need all the help they can get.
