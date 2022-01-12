Thank you to (reporter) Roger Mathews and to The Kerrville Daily Times for keeping us well informed about the status of COVID in the community. As a church leader, this is the very information that we need to help us to order our gatherings, so we can be part of the solution — not the problem — in supporting those suffering from the disease and, especially, the health care workers who are working so earnestly to care for them.
Jack Haberer, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.