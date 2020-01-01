➤ We asked members of our staff to predict some headlines we could see, even if they were a bit silly, and here’s what we came up with:
Antlers win state title in baseball
Local counties enter MOU to create public defender’s office
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn wins Nobel Peace Prize, donates prize
Kerrville encourages walking, adds sidewalks around town
Trump wins second term as president
Remaining commercial land is developed into chicken places
Amazon moves 2nd HQ to Kerrville
Old middle school sold to become Target, Olive Garden, Panera
Biden, Trump do push ups at debate
Schreiner University adds football
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.