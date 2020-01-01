➤ We asked members of our staff to predict some headlines we could see, even if they were a bit silly, and here’s what we came up with: 

Antlers win state title in baseball 

Local counties enter MOU to create public defender’s office

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn wins Nobel Peace Prize, donates prize  

Kerrville encourages walking, adds sidewalks around town

Trump wins second term as president 

Remaining commercial land is developed into chicken places 

Amazon moves 2nd HQ to Kerrville

Old middle school sold to become Target,  Olive Garden, Panera 

 Biden, Trump do push ups at debate

Schreiner University adds football 

 

 

