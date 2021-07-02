I’m looking forward to the 4th of July this year, as the (former) president of the United States (Donald Trump) — who met privately with our enemy, whose party members spent July 4, 2018, in Russia, who was impeached and found guilty by a simple majority of senators for his part in inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government — has been kicked out of office by the majority of voters and clearly prefer the ideals and policies of “the left” to the conspiracy obsessed lies of the right.
I appreciate that we once again have a true public servant in the Oval Office, one who doesn’t violate the Emoluments Clause weekly or appoint lobbyists to Cabinet positions or bring his unqualified family in as advisors.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
