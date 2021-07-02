I’m looking forward to the 4th of July this year, as the (former) president of the United States (Donald Trump) — who met privately with our enemy, whose party members spent July 4, 2018, in Russia, who was impeached and found guilty by a simple majority of senators for his part in inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government — has been kicked out of office by the majority of voters and clearly prefer the ideals and policies of “the left” to the conspiracy obsessed lies of the right. 

I appreciate that we once again have a true public servant in the Oval Office, one who doesn’t violate the Emoluments Clause weekly or appoint lobbyists to Cabinet positions or bring his unqualified family in as advisors. 

