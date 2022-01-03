Let’s start the year with a shout out to all you wanna-be communists and other anti-conservatives and (Donald) Trump haters.
I am not blaming President Joe Biden for the last 12 months of failed foreign and domestic policies. Joe has never been smart enough to be effective at anything except selling out to the Chinese and enriching his family at the taxpayers’ expense. I blame the high inflation, unsecured border, the failed Afghanistan withdrawal, supply chain shortages, more COVID deaths in 2021 than in 2020, the abdication of energy independence and overt Russian aggression (I’m sure I’ve missed something) on the incompetent socialists and communists installed by Barack Obama to control the Biden White House.
