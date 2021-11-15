On Nov. 4, I attended a play that my great-grandchild was in at the new junior high (Hal Peterson Middle School) building. The building is state-of-the-art. The actors knew their parts well, and the stage sets were very clever.
The play was something else. It consisted of several scary skits. In the one called “The Lady in White,” God’s name was used as slang three times, and the actor also exclaimed “Holy crap.” I left after seeing my child’s performance.
