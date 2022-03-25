The only thing that needs to be added to last week’s excellent column (by Richard Hahn in the Tuesday, March 15, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) on the folly of reliance on wind power is to say that precisely the same arguments demonstrate the equal madness of relying on solar power for the Texas grid.
On another note, your (Publisher Carlina Villalpando Daugherty’s) editorial sympathy for Judge Rob Kelly’s professed inability to address governmental overreach is misplaced (in her opinion column “How united with Ukraine are we?” in the March 19-20 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times). His election as an official of the county government provides him with all the authority he needs. His only obligation under his oath of office is to protect the rights of his constituents by protecting and defending the Constitution and enforcing such laws of the United States and Texas as are constitutionally authorized.
