Rights versus redistribution
Regarding the July 19 letter by Mr. Norm, we force ourselves to read these types of editorial page letters because we want to make sure we get all sides of every argument. This one was particularly tough to get through, because the writer has no concept of why the Right has had it.
At least with Fox News, he would get both sides of the subject instead of being fed only the ideas he agrees with since, the Left has a stranglehold on every other media outlet (KDT excepted, of course).
Also, he needs to “reread” his Constitution, because he’s wrong about so much of that. This is sadly what our school children are being taught, too, so no wonder there’s so much ignorance about what is a right and what is not, and so much hatred for what Americans have been literally dying for for years to give them as a wonderful legacy, such as the liberty he mentions.
Mr. Norm, a right is granted by God, such as the right to protect yourself and to pursue happiness. Everything else he talks about is redistribution, i.e., theft from your fellow citizens. So health care, education, etc., is something our government has no business sticking its big, inefficient, bureaucratic nose into. And yet here we are.
So far, the Left on your pages has showed a serious lack of understanding of economics (ala ACortez with her scary Boston University degree in same) and an acceptance of the profane call to violence from spokespeople on the Left and the shrill lack of patriotism of the Left in the house on the hill. We don’t want to just let you vomit your illiterate opinions without some response.
We call it diversity, sir.
Martha Loomis, Kerrville
Policies of US GOP are fascist
Wednesday morning we were treated to yet another treatise on the Constitution by Stephen Lehman.
In one brief column he declares Democrats to be ignorant, socialist, “obedient to Marxism” and “might as well be the Communist Party”. That’s a lot of deflection there Mr. Lehman.
I find the timing of this delusional diatribe quite prophetic since only, this past weekend, his President went off the racist rails attacking elected members of Congress as “unAmerican” for opposing his inhumane policies along our southern border and telling them to “go back where they came from”. Regardless of your opinion of our broken immigration system, we should all agree that Trump’s policies are what are un-American and unconstitutional. We treat POWs better than we are treating legal asylum seekers and their children.
On Tuesday, House members were given the opportunity to stand up against Trump’s racism. Only four Republicans had the courage to cast a vote denouncing racism. That means there are 187 Republicans in the House who aren’t ashamed to have a racist in the White House and are OK with him and his policies or are just spineless sycophants. The difference hardly matters.
So instead of blaming Democrats for every ill befalling our country, perhaps Mr. Lehman should turn his focus onto the fascist policies being promoted by his own party.
The 17th Amendment, proposed in 1913 and ratified by 36 states the next year, is not Marxism, it’s a democratic republic responding to the rampant corruption going on in state houses of the time.
As far as the Democrats’ primary candidates are concerned, any one of them would make a better president for the people than the current occupant of our White House.
Richard Coleman, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.