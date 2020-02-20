According to Saturday’s Kerrville Daily Times, in November, the voters approved several amendments to the city charter, including an anti-nepotism policy.
Despite the fact that the new policy brings Kerrville in line with 79 percent of Texas city charters, George Baroody “feels the amendment was specifically written to prevent HIM from running for office”.
It is ironic that someone who has claimed to be in favor of more transparency in government would somehow believe that nepotism is an acceptable practice. But the most ironic part of Baroody’s narcissistic view of the issue is that, even if true, it was the voters who enacted the amendment, not a small group of council members.
Baroody has consistently argued that the voters should decide big issues, not the council. Well, it appears they have spoken, just as they have in every case where he has run a contested council race.
Justin MacDonald, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.