Lois Underwood wrote (in her letter to the editor published Thursday, Aug. 11, in The Kerrville Daily Times) about tearing down statues relating to the Civil War under the assumption that those that support doing so want to erase history. I agree with her, as philosopher George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.”
No one I know, with the (exception) of Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, wants future generations to not know our true history. The men these statues glorify are indeed part of history. They also were traitors to their country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.