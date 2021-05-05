Political party not important in a city election? Since when?
I was surprised that there was some rule or agreement not to post a D, I, R or whatever by a candidate’s name in our city election. Who are we kidding? I can’t think of any fact more important than what one’s national political affiliation or conservative or democratic leanings would be to the future course of our city.
