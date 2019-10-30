We have a celebrity in our midst. Pat Hudgins, our recently retired Meals on Wheels coordinator, was named the 2019 Outstanding Woman of the Year at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce banquet last week.
The Kerr County Women’s Chamber bestows this award annually to a woman who exemplifies dedication and passion through their efforts, talents and skills to make Kerr County a better place to live.
Pat has done that exceptionally for our community, and at the Dietert Center for 16 years. During the course of her time working and leading the Meals on Wheels program, more than 1.2 million meals were delivered to homebound seniors. Of course, she couldn’t have done this alone. The many volunteers who deliver these meals with a kind heart and a warm smile every day are heroes in our books, too. With the average number of meals delivered per year of 68,500, our volunteers are our lifeline to our seniors.
Shonna and the team in the kitchen plan and prepare those fabulous meals daily, along with serving our dining room visitors to the tune of more ethan 22,000 per year. The staff in the Meals on Wheels program work hard to make sure drivers are given the information they need, assure that our required paperwork and data are accurate and welcome new seniors into the program with a caring spirit.
When Pat retired, she said she would be back to volunteer, and she has already met that promise. Bethanie took a couple days off this past week, and Pat came in to cover her coordinator position duties in her absence. Along with Linnette, our other coordinator, the Meals on Wheels program went on without a hitch. Thank you, Pat, for once again showing us why you are an “Outstanding Woman.”
ACTIVITIES & EVENTS
We have lots of Club Ed activities coming up in November, such as Falls Awareness Lengthens Lives: Strategies on Nov. 5, Buying Your First Handgun for two sessions on Nov. 7 and 9 and Cute as a Button Cardmaking on Nov. 14. Hill Belly Babes is starting a 10-week session on Nov. 12.
Sign up soon to reserve your spots for these fun and informational classes.
Dementia Care Advocates is providing a Train Your Brain class on Nov. 4. You will learn practical day-to-day tools for keeping your brain engaged and healthy. Attend this educational and fun event to help you strengthen your brain power, then join us for “An Evening to Remember” on Nov. 9. This event, featuring renowned pianist Don Irwin, will benefit our Dementia Care Advocates program and will honor the memory of John Iman on his birthday.
Iman was a great friend to Dementia Care Advocates, as he was instrumental in the founding of the program in honor of his late wife, Joan. Don Irwin became close friends with John, and is honored to be in Kerrville to help celebrate his birthday and legacy in our community.
Irwin’s music ranges from the classics to show tunes and original compositions.
Irwin’s mother passed away from Alzheimer’s disease, so our DCA cause is close to his heart.
The event is at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 321 Thompson Drive. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Dietert Center front desk or online at dietertcenter.org.
Anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the Center.
If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is only $8, and if you are 60 or over, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We are serving Hawaiian chicken today, smothered pork chops on Thursday, chicken fajitas on Friday, grilled sausage on Monday, chicken-fried steak with cream gravy on Tuesday and shepherd’s pie on Wednesday.
Don’t forget to order your Thanksgiving pies by Nov. 20.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.