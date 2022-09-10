“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.” Thomas Jefferson in a letter to a friend (H. Tompkinson AKA Samuel Kercheval) in 1816.
“The measure of society is how it treats the weakest members.” From the writings of Thomas Jefferson (“Thomas Jefferson Papers,” published from the 1760s to 1826).
