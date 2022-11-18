It is very disappointing to learn of the vote of three men to take library services away from all the senior citizens, families and students of Kerr County.
This knee-jerk vote does not remove/ban any books. However, it does create a two-tier local community: one tier that has free access to the library and its resources and one tier with an added financial burden to gain access to this same library and its resources. It takes away from many the guarantee of the right to express ideas and information, an affront to our Constitution.
