This is in response to the person who wrote a letter to the editor (published in the Thursday, Oct. 7 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) about being overcharged when using a debit card at a local gas station.
A word of caution about using a debit card at a gas station: There is greater risk of card compromise through a skimmer or other means. A compromised debit card could easily result in your entire bank account being drained before you realize it. I am not sure if the bank would cover the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.