I was marveling at the variety and beauty of nature during my morning walk today (Tuesday, May 31). So many varieties of trees, flowers, birds and animals.
I was struck by the thought that we love variety in nature, but not in human beings. In human beings, we look for conformity and compliance and often distrust variety. It starts in school where we learn to shun, mock or bully anyone who is different.
