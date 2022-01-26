I have been watching, reading, and listening to the various pundits proclaiming our country’s need to militarily aid Ukraine. Our country has been involved in such a manner several times in the past. The Korean “Police Action” was the first after World War II. I served there, so I have read several historical accounts of the debacle at the Yalu River. That war ended when the Chinese could not support any action further south. The whole thing stayed in Korea.
All that being said, the thing that differs from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq one and two, Syria et al, is that the enemy was in their territory and without a military air force, atomic bombs or missiles to deliver them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.