Doris Roepke knew when it was time to quit driving, but she did worry about getting around.
In fact, she’d write letters to the editor about the importance of providing transportation to homebound senior citizens. It was seven years ago when she quit driving and she was specific for the reasons.
“I knew I wasn’t reacting fast enough,” said Roepke, who moved here with her late husband on a whim about a decade ago. “I didn’t want to cause an accident.”
Roepke, who is in her late 80s, relied on Alamo Regional Transportation initially, but she found them to not always be reliable.
So, when ride sharing service Kerr Konnect got started, Roepke was an enthusiastic supporter and participant. On this day, Roepke was getting a ride from home to a physical therapy appointment and then back from volunteer driver Karen Burkett, who is just as enthusiastic about volunteering for the program as Roepke is in participating.
Earlier this week, Publisher Carlina Villalpando and myself participated in some video interviews about kindness in Kerrville. Kerr Konnect was mentioned as one of the primary examples of kindness here.
What makes Kerr Konnect special is exactly what’s described in its name — connection. We sometimes forget the isolation people feel later in life, and the importance of keeping connected to others is more important than ever.
Roepke is basically alone here, with the exception of a cat, but she counts on the folks around her to lift her up, and Kerrville’s kindness has shown itself to her many times.
“That it is,” Roepke said of the kindness she feels in Kerrville. “Before Kerr Konnect, I’d get ART to take me down to WalMart, and I would sit and wait for them to come back and take me home. So, I’d sit and wait and invariably I would get two or three people who would ask if I needed help or if I needed a ride home.”
The message here is that if we can give someone the time to share a bit of their lives with us, either through volunteering or just listening, we’re better for it, and that’s one of the reasons why I’ve enjoyed being here so much.
To volunteer for Kerr Konnect, give Karen Burkett a call at 830-315-5377.
SPEAKING OF TIME
There are a lot of people who call me or visit me, but one of my favorites is Beth Bradley, who regularly calls in to tell me about things she’s seen or done and what she wants to write about.
The latest was an update about the place where she lives — Villagio, a Kerrville-based assisted living and memory care center — and the improved food offerings.
Beth always starts her calls this way: “Louis, this is your friend Beth Bradley.”
When it comes to the food at Villagio, Beth is highly complimentary about the quality and the work the staff does to provide for the residents.
My favorite part of the call was when she told me that she had kicked her smoking habit, and I will never forget this quote about how she did it: “My pathway to healing was through my high-powered Jesus and the Patch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.