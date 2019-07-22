Consider diagonal crosswalk
While enjoying a delicious meal at a restaurant at the corner of Water Street and Sydney Baker (Texas 16), I looked diagonally across at the parking garage offering all that free, shaded parking and considered how we could encourage people to use it more.
One reason it isn’t used more is after leaving their cars in the parking garage, visitors to downtown Kerrville must walk to the corner, push the crosswalk button, wait, cross one busy road, then hit the next crosswalk button, wait, and cross the second busy road.
A more convenient solution both for the pedestrians and for better traffic flow would be a single crosswalk button activated from all four corners which would stop traffic in all directions for the standard crossing time of 20 seconds and allow pedestrians to cross diagonally across the intersection. So traffic is delayed for only 20 seconds rather than 40 seconds and pedestrians aren’t waiting through a second traffic signal cycle standing in the heat.
The visitors to downtown Kerrville would love it and the downtown shops and restaurants would be beneficiaries.
Catherine Learoyd, Kerrville
Fit-4-Life yields positive results
I was pleased to see the article in the Weekend Times on the upcoming next cycle of the Fit-4-Life program offered by the Kroc Center. I am currently finishing up the yearlong program and can attest to the wonderful opportunity the program offers in making major changes to your lifestyle, health and fitness.
Here’s what I have gained from participating in the program:
1. Greatly improved physical conditioning. When I started the program, I had just recovered from spinal cord surgery and used a walker due to lack of muscle control and balance. Following the guidelines of the program and working with a personal trainer, I have improved my physical condition to the point where I can easily walk with minimal assistance using a cane.
2. The combination of the exercise and nutritional components of the program has allowed me to achieve significant benefits to my overall health. Even though the exercise program replaced fat with muscle development, I was able to reduce my weight to near the ideal level.
3. Another important component of the Fit-4-Life that I personally found so successful is the tremendous support the KROC Center staff provide through every aspect of the program. Participants are provided many opportunities to broaden their horizon by engaging in a variety of activities supporting the mission of the KROC Center and the community as a whole.
I encourage anyone who is interested in improving their health and fitness to explore the opportunities of the Fit-4-Life program by contacting the KROC Center for more information and an enrollment application before the August 1 deadline for the Fall cycle.
Wendell Bingham, Kerrville
Dems closer to fascism than GOP
Another liberal is labeling GOP policies as fascist. Let’s look at that. Fascism is a form of government which is a type of one-party dictatorship. Fascists are against democracy. ... Fascism puts nation and often race above the individual. It stands for a centralized government headed by a dictator.
OK, one party dictatorship. Voter fraud is predominantly Democrat. The Bernie Sanders campaign was marginalized by the Clinton campaign and the Democrat National Committee. A Deep State conspiracy, financed and orchestrated by Democrats, to impeach President Trump is still limping along. Then there is the socialist agenda of the Democrat Party. Contrast this with the Republican tenants of the rule of law and constitutionally limited government. So which party is more likely seeking a dictatorship?
Against democracy? OK, you got me. Republicans prefer the constitutional republic detailed in the Constitution. It is Democrats who are erasing the republic in favor of mob democracy, feared and loathed by the founders.
Fascism puts nation and race above the individual. socialist Democrats put the state above all. It is Democrats who always bring up race and want to divide people by race and ethnicity. For all their charges of racism toward others, it is liberal policies that hurt minorities the most. It is true that Republicans value their American identity because we are proud to be Americans because of what Americans have accomplished.
And who is pushing for a centralized government? Democrats who will overregulate at the drop of a hat, or Republicans who fight tirelessly for limited government?
If you look at the tactics outlined by Hitler in Mein Kampf to destroy the opposition, you will see the Democrat Party, not the Republican Party. Nazis, after all, were the National Socialist Workers Party. Does that sound Republican to you?
Bill Morgan, Kerrville
(1) comment
Thanks for the letter Bill. What do you think about implementing your values and ideas right here in Kerrville? I like the following quote from your LTE: “Republicans who fight tirelessly for limited government”. What about Kerrville, where 80% of the votes cast are Republicans? How is it that we have a non-Republican, anti-Trump Mayor who advocates big government while lecturing us on what Capitalism is (never mind he spent his entire life in the world of 501’s and non-profits, totally dependent on donations)? Could it be that local Republicans have folded to the special interests that benefit from government spending? Fair and Free Democracy… you know.
