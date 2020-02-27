Earlier this week, the Kerr County Commissioners Court and the Kerrville City Council gave unanimous support to a proposed housing project that would help ease the housing burden for residents 62 and older.
Still in the planning stages, the 60-unit apartment complex in the 100 block of Lehmann Drive, just down the street from the Peterson Regional Medical Center, would provide affordable housing options for seniors through a federally funded program that is administered by the state of Texas.
The financing award for the project is a competitive one, with many communities seeking the funding to get the projects done, but if we’re to believe the developer, Kerrville is in a good position to get the project.
Obtaining the support of the area’s two bodies of government was critical. As developer Matt Gillum pointed out, the need is great.
For months, the community has discussed the need for affordable housing. We think many would agree the need is great for senior residents.
Kerrville was in a good spot to get a similar project a year ago but lost out to a project Gillum’s company is developing in Canyon Lake.
There are examples of public-private partnerships that can work, and this carefully presented plan is a pretty good example of what can be done.
Gillum highlighted an important element — that this long-term project is designed to provide fixed rental rates for those who fall within the area median income, or within that range of about $48,000 per year. The reality is that thousands of seniors in our community live on less than that, but this is a start.
The upside of the project is the long-term assurance that it not only will serve the residents who live there but will be a community center that encourages neighborliness. With meeting rooms, a movie theater, kitchens and other amenities, this will be a good place for many to call home.
We look forward to seeing how the development shapes up and if the financing will be awarded.
Regardless, the need is certainly great.
