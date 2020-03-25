Thy Kingdom Come is an initiative of the Archbishop of Canterbury and representatives of other denominations primarily in the United Kingdom to encourage members of the Anglican Communion and others throughout the world for Christians to engage in the secular world. Recently, a number of clergy and others received a request from the Archbishop that every evening a lighted candle be placed in a front window as a tangible sign of our appreciation for the herculean efforts of all our medical and other safety professionals who are working tirelessly in our community.
I invite you to join my family in doing so.
Ken Asel, Kerrville
