The lawmakers at the state house have done it again. Given the responsibility of addressing the deadly power outages of last winter, they punted. Instead of holding the power generators and distributors responsible for their bad business practices, they laid it at the feet of local governments and individuals — Unfunded mandates for generators for localities, and weak, loop-hole filled “requests” for the providers.
The legislators know who fills their campaign coffers, and they respond in kind. This is the kind of backroom dealing that ruins the public’s trust in politicians, and our local representatives are no exception.
