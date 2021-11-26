Kudos to Peterson Health for finally putting in place a COVID vaccine mandate for all employees. Hospitals know that vaccinating doctors, nurses and other care providers is a commonsense measure to protect their patients. All health care workers, by the nature of their profession, should want to protect themselves, their families and, above all, the patients in their care by receiving the COVID vaccine.
The Texas Department of State Health Services released its “COVID-19 Cases And Deaths by Vaccination Status” (report) two weeks ago that of the 28,659 deaths from COVID in Texas since the beginning of the year, only 2,200 were fully vaccinated. I am sure that the same is true here in Kerrville. Of the 134 COVID deaths reported by Peterson Health, I suspect very few were fully vaccinated. When you add in unvaccinated individuals seeking care at Peterson Regional Medical Center, health care workers who have not been vaccinated are at greater risk of infection than any other group, as are their patients.
