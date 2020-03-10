There’s plenty of misinformation out there about the spread of the coronavirus — even for news organizations to sift through. There has also been much politicization of the ongoing virus outbreak, with liberals quick to blame President Trump and conservatives quick to blame the Obama administration.
The truth is that a virus doesn’t discern between political parties, or who is blaming who, but instead focuses on the job of spreading and sowing mayhem.
Should we be concerned about this? Absolutely.
If there’s one thing that everyone can agree on it’s the simple tenants of ensuring precaution. For instance, grocery store chain H-E-B announced it’s going to aggressively clean its stores above and beyond its already high standards.
They also offer this thoughtful reminder:
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unclean hands.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
• At home and at work, clean frequently touched surfaces.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Rest assured, according to the CDC, the coronavirus is not related to any food products.
It’s great advice.
The scary part about the coronavirus is that it’s attacking some of our most vulnerable populations — the elderly and those who are in frail health. This is not the flu, and public health officials will tell you that they’re still not sure how the virus spreads.
In fact, there are plenty of unknowns when it comes to the virus, but the precautions being taken are important and pragmatic.
We just don’t know enough about the virus not to dismiss it as something we shouldn’t worry about.
We’re also grateful for the fact the Kerrville Independent School District has taken a proactive stance on the virus — sending letters home. We’re confident that Peterson Health has a plan of action. H-E-B’s plans also give us comfort.
Some of the worst-case scenarios mapped out by some experts are not the number of deaths, but a potentially dramatic impact on our hospitals. That is why so many are urging caution when it comes to this virus.
Remember the sound advice from H-E-B, and we’ll get through this together.
