In “Residents speak out on access to contested books” (in Oct. 27 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), it was reported that an effort was made at the Kerrville City Council meeting Tuesday to prohibit an individual from reading from a book “describing in vivid detail oral sex acts” that is involved in the Banned Books Week controversy at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
By definition, suppressing disclosure of the contents of the book is censorship. Acknowledging and appreciating that the censorship was motivated by a sense of decency and being well aware of the need to prevent indecent conduct at public governmental proceedings, it should be recognized that those who object to making the questioned books accessible to children are motivated also by a sense of decency.
