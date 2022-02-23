Verna Benham seems rabidly hyper-focused on writing articles, such as “Why do we need conservatives,” in the Feb. 17 (edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), month after month, maligning Democrats and any point of view that doesn’t match her own. No doubt, her conservative colleagues and friends are all in agreement with her views, so who is she so seemingly desperate to convince of her allegations? Does she believe she can persuade the Democrats to change their beliefs?
Her homily is becoming stale. Perhaps she should consider a shift to topics more upbeat and positive instead of the usual divisive diatribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.