Events are too disruptive
O.K., enough disruptions. Stop the dang blocking off roads and disrupting everything in town for Triathlons and other idiotic so-called “sports and events,” so “woosies” can win some “consolation prizes.”
Make the sponsors of this kind of B.S. move it to Fredericksburg, Austin, or even El Paso, where they will be more welcomed. And, consider moving the “Hippie Festival,” also. “Leave Us Alone” here in Kerrville.
B.J. McCord, Kerrville
Traffic slowdown from triathlon was too much
Isn’t it time to do something about the traffic accommodations for a bicycle race or other events?
On Sunday, closing the river bridge on Loop 534, the semi-closing of the river bridge on Sidney Baker, the closing of Water Street and the poor traffic control is resulting in too much of a delay.
This is especially an issue when trying to get to the hospital. Why wait until the delay results in an individual’s having additional complications from injury or sickness, or worse someone’s death while trying to get to the hospital? Additionally, the city’s increased potential for a liability suit in these injury issues is a potential?
The city should consider ceasing any race or event, rerouting these events, limit the participation in these events, and eliminate the delay time to cross the bridge or bridges. The only other bridge to utilize is much further from the hospital off Junction Hwy.
On Sunday, we waited over 20 minutes to get across the bridge on Sidney Baker, no exaggeration.
Bill Fulmer, Kerrville
