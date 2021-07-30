Mr. Weaver’s letter of July 6 (“Slavery was an economic fuel that created wealth for a ruling class”) displays a lack of understanding of American history. What if, in a future history class, people like Mr. Weaver are looked upon as cowards and degenerates for not renouncing their citizenship of the evil United States and moving to another country? 

Applying today’s standards to historical events, without the proper context, is both disingenuous and destructive.

