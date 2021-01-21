“Insurrection” is defined as an act or instance of rising in revolt, rebellion, or resistance against civil authority or an established government. According to Article III, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
That Trump absolutely played a significant role in inflaming his supporters which resulted in the storming and vandalism of the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, Jan. 6, is not even up for debate among rational, moral and emotionally stable Americans. What is ironic is that the same [...] Trump supporters who so loudly and proudly proclaimed they will not stand a “radical agenda of the far left,” are the very ones who unquestionably have [an] agenda, not the Democrats, as they irrationally believe. Their aggressive assembly last Wednesday was planned well in advance [with] details exchanged in various online social forums and was nothing short of an organized, militia-style attack on America’s seat of democracy and its citizens. […]
