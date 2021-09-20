Bravo to Kathleen Bryson for speaking out in The Kerrville Daily Times’ guest column of Sept. 15, “Texas is failing at protecting its women.” She bravely spoke out and addressed what so many of we women (Texans, as well as women from all across our country and around the world) justifiably feel is our sole inalienable right — our right to decide for ourselves whether or not we wish to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.
No government should ever have the right to dictate what women choose, regarding their physical health, whatever choices we deem appropriate for our care and well-being.
