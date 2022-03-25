Texas District 21 Rep. Chip Roy was one of only eight House Republicans to vote against the bill to pause normal trade activity with Russia and Belarus in response to the war in Ukraine. The bill passed overwhelmingly, 424-8.
The bill allows President Joe Biden to increase tariffs on goods coming from those two countries and encourages the World Trade Organization to suspend 13 trade concessions to Russia and 14 to Belarus. Roy says he voted against it merely to limit Biden’s power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.