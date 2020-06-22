The reason the VFW and the American Legion do not have accredited Veterans Service Officers in Kerr County is that they may only have one each at the Houston and Waco Veterans Affairs regional offices by VA Regulations.
The local VFW and American Legion do have VSOs but at the American Legion he is not accredited, he is only certified; the one at the local VFW is fully accredited as he is also fully accredited by the Vietnam Veterans of America. He works out of the Hill Country Veterans Center, located at 411 Meadowview Lane, and has since January 2013, before that he was at the Kerrville Veterans Administration Medical Center from October 2008 until January 2013. So he has been fully accredited for the past 11 1/2 years.
So to inform all there are five fully accredited VSOs in Kerr County, the two at the Kerr County Courthouse (WHICH WE NEED TO KEEP), two at the Kerrville VAMC (TVC VSOs) and the one at the Hill Country Veterans Center.
It takes all five to help out all of our veterans and their families. We DO NOT NEED TO TAKE AWAY ANY OF THE VSOs — we need them all.
The one at the HCVC is getting up in age (besides medical problems) and may only have about 3-5 more years to help out.
Judge and commissioners DO NOT TAKE AWAY THE KERR COUNTY VSOs.
Alan Hill, Kerrville, VSO, Vietnam Veterans of America
