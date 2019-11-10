Last week, the fruits of our nation’s fiscal irresponsibility was on full display as we topped $23 trillion in debt. In response to such a sad achievement, I introduced a simple piece of legislation titled the “Know Debt Resolu-tion,” which would place debt clocks in the main meeting rooms of the House Budget Committee and House Appropriations Committee. It is quite clear to me that if Congress ever intends to eliminate the national debt, we need to at least know what the national debt is.
The actual text of the bill is just 18 lines. It is readable and easy for any American to understand — like all legislation should be, not like the massive spending packages and thousand-page bills that you must pass to find out what is in it. You can read it here.
As we all know — the first step in correcting behavior is realizing there is, in fact, a problem. The purpose of putting a debt clock in both committee rooms is to force members of Congress to recognize that we have a problem. Congress continues to spend money that we do not have, borrowed on the backs of our children, our grandchildren, and our grandchildren’s children. We are mortgaging our progeny’s future for a present we cannot afford. Most Republicans and Democrats in Washington have found something they can regularly agree on in a bipartisan basis — increased spending across the board.
A debt clock — strategically placed in the very locations where Congress exercises its Article One power to appropriate and budget is a common-sense step towards a course correction in the disastrous journey that both the Republicans and Democrats have plotted for the American people over the past many years.
I’m proud to have stood up for fiscal sanity since entering the halls of Congress. It is high time for Congress to take seriously the issue of our skyrocketing national debt. I plan to continue fighting for a balanced budget, reduced spending and ensuring that I can pass down an America to my children and grandchildren that is freer than the one I inherited from my parents and grandparents.
