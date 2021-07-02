Verna Benham’s column of July 1, was a clarion call that allowing her to resume her editorials was a mistake. In that piece, she trashed what she referred to as “left-wing ideology” and mourned what she saw as the “total destruction” of our American traditional values. Nothing could be further from the truth. (...)
American traditional values should be, and for the most part are, an inclusionary concept, where everyone gets a vote or can contribute. And that holds no matter their skin color, ethnicity, gender or religion. We all are — or should be — equal and treated so under the law. Christians do not have a monopoly on America because of that concept. Muslims, Jews and even atheists get to contribute and be recognized for it with equal intent.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
