I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered, private-sector employment and who also earned an annuity from their non-Social Security-covered government employment. The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $512 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress
Why should we be penalized for working hard for our country?
