Climate change. Like “Silent Spring” and the “Ozone Layer,” It is driven by fearful stories with the USA paying the price.
What is the science? The atmosphere is composed of 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, 0.93% argon, 0.04% carbon dioxide and 0.03 % all remaining gases. Of all the infrared heat reflected back to the earth (greenhouse effect), water vapor reflects 90%, carbon dioxide 6%, methane about 2%, and other gases, 2%.
