Returning to the States in 1980, we bought and began using our first computer. University computer labs were far ahead of us by then, developing mini-networks to communicate with each other and ARPANET was created for the Pentagon to bind together 70 mini-networks around the world, the forerunner of the Internet. Annoyed that it was used for non-military purposes, they abandoned it for a new, secure MILNET. The World Wide Web was then created for social purposes and took off like a rocket, by 1990 having 3 million users, by 2000, 360 million! Busy raising kids and teaching piano, none of this was on my radar screen.
Even tech creators were caught by surprise when their plaything for academics turned into “something more than every communications technology before it.” It was too vast for any one person to explore. Mark Zuckerman registered Facebook in 2004. “It’s going to be more than just a place to hang out.” Was that ever an understatement! In 2006, Twitter was created for short “bursts of inconsequential information, like chirps of birds.” Oh my! No one came close to predicting the impact of these creations. Half the world’s population is on the Internet, including 2/3 in the developing world. It’s not unusual to see a kid in the jungle using a smart phone where no other modern devices exist.
In ages past, responsible publications took time to evaluate the truth of news before printing it. Now, President Trump loves Twitter, using it to bypass the press: “It’s like owning your own newspaper!” Because so many politicians and celebrities do likewise, Twitter has become “the engine of political reporting”--for journalists! Diplomats once did many drafts of communications before sending them to another country. Astoundingly, world leaders now tweet back and forth, skipping many layers of bureaucracy. Communications are less private and policy-oriented, more public and performance-oriented as each tweet reaches the entire world. It’s challenging to know if something popped off is serious or not. Entire populations are now in volatile contact, e.g. Indians and Pakistanis.
The amount of data is astounding, one minute: on Facebook, 500,000 new comments, 450,000 new photos; on Twitter, 300,000 tweets; on YouTube, 400 hours of video. Messages go around the world with the speed of light. Data doesn’t go away but builds. We thoughtlessly become over-sharers of something we wouldn’t want an enemy to know. The President’s tweets are solid gold information, insights into his psychology and thinking. “Tied to the age-old human experiences of politics and war, it’s a colossal information battlefield.”
It’s virtually impossible to keep a secret; someone may be watching. The mission to get Osama ben Laden was a very closely held secret, but a Pakistani tech geek reported it as it happened, complaining about noisy helicopters overhead and a loud explosion (as the downed helicopter was blown up). He didn’t know what it was, but next day his Twitter account jumped from 750 to 86,000 and local people were calling him a spy. Something like D-Day could never happen again.
A politician made a racist remark which he later denied—useless. Someone had already posted it on social media—end of campaign and career!
Private citizens can become sleuths and reporters. A Bellingcat team (citizen Investigators), simply by sifting through quantities of information available online, tracked down the Russian missile system that shot down the airliner flying over Ukraine. In the Mumbai attack, journalists were restricted, but much useful reporting came from social media, Google maps providing precise locations of each bomb blast.
When Syria fell to ISIS, journalists were murdered. A group of 17 citizens created a network called “Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently.” ISIS tracked down ten of them and killed them. One, before she was executed, hastily posted, “It’s okay they will cut my head. I have dignity; it’s better than I live in humiliation.” Another brave woman reported on the Mexican cartels before she too was found and slaughtered. We’re awed by such people sacrificing their lives in the cause of truth and justice.
We want to say, ‘Stop this world! It’s moving too fast!’ Inventions we thought wonderful (cars and airplanes) are creating global warming. Things we’ve ignored as frivolous (Twitter and Facebook) or because occupied with more “important” stuff (like political power struggles) are becpming extremely dangerous in the wrong hands.
There will be more from the book: “Like War, The Weaponization of Social Media.”
Verna Benham, who lives in Kerrville, worked for the U.S. Foreign Service, which took her across the globe, including to Argentina, Taiwan and Chile.
