I am seeking information about my biological family in Kerrville. An obituary for Wanda L. (Toombs) Woolbright , who died Dec. 16, 2013, was published in the archives of your newspaper (The Kerrville Daily Times).
I would like for any of Wanda and Melvin’s children still living to contact me. I’m hopeful they might have information about my biological paternal grandmother, Mabel Toombs, who would have been their paternal great aunt.
