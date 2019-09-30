This week on the Daily Times’ website we ask readers their opinion about the proposed Kerrville 2050 plan, which would help the city reshape its zoning and planning practices. The City Council and city staff have worked quickly to implement the plan. Just some of the details on the plan include reducing the minimum lot sizes for single family homes in certain areas to encourage affordable housing, and an overhaul of other ordinances to improve the planning processes.
The answers are:
Strongly support
Support
Neutral
Never heard of it
Oppose
Strongly Oppose
The poll runs through the end of the week. Initial reaction to the poll has been neutral feelings toward the plan. To read more about the 2050 plan visit the city of Kerrville’s website at: http://kerrville2050.com
Click here to take the poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.