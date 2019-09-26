Given animal cruelty, ethical eating is warranted
As a bit of an animal lover, I have been scouring the Internet for some special occasion celebrating animals. I came across an international observance called a “day for animals,” but it wasn’t quite what I expected.
I was shocked to learn that nearly 99 percent of all domesticated animals are bred and raised for food. That, unlike our cats and dogs, they get no compassion or respect from the meat and dairy industries.
Male baby chicks are suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground up alive because they lay no eggs. Groups of laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their entire lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, their babies snatched from them at birth, so people can drink the milk.
Like many others, I always thought of cows, pigs and chickens as simply “food on the hoof.” Now, I realize that each dollar I spend on meat and dairy products at the checkout counter subsidizes animal atrocities. I will be replacing animal products in my diet with the new healthful, cruelty-free, plant-based meats and dairy items offered by my supermarket.
Kurt Dusseldorf, Kerrville
Letter writer was right about circus animals
Thanks, Jim Sandy, for reminding us of the abusive and suffering plight of circus animals. I’ve seen circus discount coupons displayed at many Kerrville businesses. Most people are unaware of the life-long exploitation involved in training and performing of circus animals. Every time we pay money to organizations that condone and support cruelty, we are voting with our dollars for these atrocities to continue behind closed doors.
I recently visited grounds of the Ringling mansion in Florida and was saddened knowing that this extravagant and magnificent empire was built as the result of decades of misery and torture of countless, voiceless and helpless sentient victims for purposes of entertainment and greed. See the heartbreaking truth exposed for yourself in undercover investigations on Youtube at peta.org and peta circus undercover.
Tyra Thompson Lux
Let’s be careful not to confuse emotions with facts
Reports from the Federal Bureau Investigation and the United States Department of Justice do not support Mr. Shelton’s conclusion that “the highest crime rate states are red with lax gun laws and most of the highest crime cities are in these states.”
According the current FBI Uniform Crime Statistics report, the top 15 states for crime rates are Alaska, New Mexico, Nevada, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri, Delaware, South Carolina, Maryland, Arizona, Michigan, Oklahoma and California.
I’d wager that if you added up the population of those “red’’ states in this list the total would come nowhere near the population of California, much less the total of all the “blue” states in the top 15. Restrictive gun laws may not be a precursor of less crime.
The top 15 cities in regard to homicide rates are St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit, New Orleans, Kansas City, Cleveland, Memphis, Newark, Chicago, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Stockton. Washington DC ranked 17 and no Texas cities made the top 20. Since murder is the most violent of crimes, Mr. Shelton’s claim has little veracity.
The one study that Mr. Shelton did cite was the DOJ’s Criminal Victimization 2018 report. He used a story about this report to hypothesize America is becoming more crime-ridden by what he calls the “availability of cheap and reliable semi-auto weapons,” This DOJ report looked at the number of crimes and they have increased. That’s a given considering population growth, both natural and through immigration.
Despite that increase in the number of crimes, the FBI reports the rate of violent crimes and property crimes (crimes per 100,000 people) have both decreased in the last two years.
Let’s be careful not to confuse emotions and agendas with the facts.
Greg Shrader, Kerrville
(4) comments
Mr. Shrader, Several points: I use multiple sites when I look up information, but I generally report the ones easiest to find. So I went to some more sites. By count 19 of the 25 highest murder rate states are red. I omitted NM and Penn. from those.
In terms of the highest crime rate cities, 20 of the top 30 were in red states. I again omitted NM and Penn (NM turned blue last election and Penn. has traditionally been blue). I stand by my data. In fact, of the 15 states you listed, 11 are red. More proof of my point. Looks to me like the majority of the cities you listed are also in red states.
As to lax gun laws: Many people have posted and written letters stating that states with lax gun laws are the safest. My data is simply to prove them wrong. And if you had read (or remembered) letters I wrote in the past and 2 of my current posts, you would see that I never said lax gun laws contributed to murder. In point of fact, I said that they have little relationship to murder rates. The primary factors seem to be the levels of education and income, availability of health care (including mental health and substance abuse), and the culture of the area.
Your comment about the population of Calif. compared to the aggregate of some red states is meaningless. "I'd wager" that you could pretty much say the same thing about TX. We are talking about the rate of murder, not the total.
I did not say that I got the data about cheap and reliable semi autos from a DOJ site. I obtained that from many scholarly articles that named it as one of many factors that contributed to the high murder rate in the late 70s and throughout much of the 80s. And I did not state that violent crime overall had shown an increase in the last two years, I specifically said murder and rape. Since both of those are low incidence crimes when compared to other violent crimes, a small uptick in them will not increase the overall aggregate. If you wanted to accurately challenge my data, then why shift gears from what I said to something I didn't say?
So in summary, the data I found and the data you reported are almost identical and both support my point: murder rates (as well as violent crime rates) are (and have traditionally been) the highest in red states. Period. I will also point out that you misrepresented what I actually said (your emotions running away with you perhaps), but you have done that in the past, so you remain consistent.
As to emotions and facts, perhaps you might go back and read some of the editorials you wrote while you were editor. Then come back and preach to someone about confusing facts.
As to accuracy, I did make one error in my letter, and I think you would have caught it had you gone to the sites and carefully studied them. I said murder rate reached a low in 1960, and then began to increase. Using my memory only, I think that 2 other years in the early 60s dipped to around 4.7 or so. Gene
sorry, error. 10 of the 15 states you reported are red. gene
when I went back to my original letter and the source, it did indeed say that violent crime was up during the last 2 years. so I will amend my post to state that violent crime in the aggregate and both murder and rape have increased. I will stand by those stats. but that actually means very little as crime does vary from year to year. some years the rate is up, some years down. it is the trend that matters, and the trend has been downward for many years now. gene
I see strong stances on national issues which cannot be decided in Kerrville, and noting but crickets regarding local politics from our left leaning neighbors and friends. Is seems to be nearly perfect Boss obedience.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.